QPR release Reece Grego-Cox and Michael Petrasso by mutual consent

Michael Petrasso featured for Canada at the Concacaf Gold Cup last summer

Striker Reece Grego-Cox and forward Michael Petrasso have left QPR after their contracts were terminated by mutual consent.

Grego-Cox, 21, played six times for the Championship club and had a spell on loan at Newport County last season.

Canada international Petrasso, 22, featured 13 times for the R's after making his debut in May 2014.

He had loan spells at Oldham, Coventry, Leyton Orient and Notts County during his spell at Loftus Road.