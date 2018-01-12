BBC Sport - Chris Coleman: Ex-Wales boss on Cardiff City & return with Sunderland
Coleman on Cardiff City & return to Wales
- From the section Wales
Former Wales manager Chris Coleman talks about his return to the Cardiff City Stadium with new charges Sunderland.
The 47-year-old, who stepped down as Wales boss in November 2017, says he admires Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock ahead of Sunderland's Championship visit to the Welsh capital on Saturday.
