BBC Sport - Chris Coleman: Ex-Wales boss on Cardiff City & return with Sunderland

Coleman on Cardiff City & return to Wales

  • From the section Wales

Former Wales manager Chris Coleman talks about his return to the Cardiff City Stadium with new charges Sunderland.

The 47-year-old, who stepped down as Wales boss in November 2017, says he admires Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock ahead of Sunderland's Championship visit to the Welsh capital on Saturday.

Top videos

Video

Coleman on Cardiff City & return to Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

'We'll see' - Wenger latest on Sanchez

Video

Which NFL Playoff team should you support?

Video

Walker was 'nervous' about playing under Guardiola

Video

Rusedski's predictions: Who will win the Australian Open?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Premier League predictions: Lawro v NBA stars Saric & Baynes

Video

Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?

Video

Dunks & stars as Celtics beat 76ers in London

Video

Truck takes out finish line

  • From the section News
Video

The English champion without a country

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How 'Zanka Claus' rewarded Huddersfield fans

Video

Top 10 best BBL plays of the week

Video

NBA legends star in Great British Dunk-Off

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired