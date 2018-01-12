Charlie Rowan: Watford defender joins Accrington Stanley until end of the season

Charlie Rowan has played under-23 football for Watford but is yet to make his professional debut

Watford have loaned defender Charlie Rowan to League Two promotion hopefuls Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the season.

Centre-back Rowan, 20, has played for the Hornets Under-23 team and was skipper of the 2015-16 Under-18 championship-winning team.

He is yet to make his first-team debut for the Premier League club.

"This is my first loan move and I couldn't ask for more than to be at a good club," Rowan said.

Rowan is available for Accrington's trip to Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

