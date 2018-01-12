Jon Aurtenetxe: Dundee defender signs new deal to stay until summer

Jon Aurtenetxe
Jon Aurtenetxe has helped Dundee keep four clean sheets during his 10 games for the Dark Blues

Defender Jon Aurtenetxe has signed a deal to stay with Dundee until the end of the season.

Spaniard Aurtenetxe, 26, joined the Dens Park club on a short-term deal in August.

The former Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo player has made 10 appearances for Neil McCann's side.

The Dark Blues take on Inverness in the Scottish Cup on 20 January and resume their Premiership campaign against Hibernian four days later.

