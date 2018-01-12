Jake Livermore: West Ham ban fan over altercation with West Brom midfielder

Jake Livermore has made 20 Premier League appearances for West Brom this season

West Ham have issued an "indefinite" ban to a fan who was confronted by West Brom's Jake Livermore after reportedly commenting about the death of his infant son.

The Hammers said the man "violated a number of ground regulations" during their 2-1 win against the Baggies at London Stadium on 2 January.

Livermore, 28, avoided Football Association disciplinary action.

"Abusive behaviour will not be tolerated," said a West Ham spokesman.

England midfielder Livermore was reminded of his responsibilities by the FA after the incident, which happened as he was being substituted.

It is thought that related to ensuring his safety and that of other fans by not going into a crowd.

Livermore and his partner lost their newborn son Jake Jr in May 2014.

West Brom offered their "total support" to the former Tottenham and Hull City player and sent their observations to the FA.

The supporter was spoken to by London Stadium staff and removed from the ground following the incident.

West Ham officials spoke to fans who were sat nearby and considered evidence from Livermore and West Brom.

"The individual will be unable to attend home or away matches with immediate effect," the Hammers spokesman added.