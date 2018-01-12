BBC Sport - Irish Premiership managers on Saturday's games
Premiership managers on Saturday's games
- From the section Irish
Irish Premiership managers Stephen Baxter, Gavin Dykes and Oran Kearney look forward to Saturday's league games.
Baxter's Crusaders team are at home to Ards, Kearney's Coleraine travel to Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard United play Glentoran.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired