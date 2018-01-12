BBC Sport - Irish Premiership managers on Saturday's games

Irish Premiership managers Stephen Baxter, Gavin Dykes and Oran Kearney look forward to Saturday's league games.

Baxter's Crusaders team are at home to Ards, Kearney's Coleraine travel to Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard United play Glentoran.

