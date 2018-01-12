Eric Lichaj: Nottingham Forest defender signs new contract

Media playback is not supported on this device Lichaj's spectacular volley gives Forest the lead

Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj has signed a new contract with the Championship side.

The 29-year-old, who scored twice in the 4-2 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, has agreed a deal which keeps him at the club until June 2019.

The American, whose goalscoring exploits led to a successful online campaign to get him a pet dog, joined the Reds from Aston Villa in June 2013.

Lichaj has played 182 games for Forest, scoring six goals.

Forest, who are 14th in the table, play Aston Villa on Saturday - their first match under new manager Aitor Karanka.

The 44-year-old Spaniard, who replaced Mark Warburton as boss on Monday, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.