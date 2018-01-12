German Bundesliga
B Leverkusen1Bayern Munich2

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

  • 1Leno
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bender
  • 18Wendell
  • 38BellarabiBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHenrichsat 60'minutes
  • 8Bender
  • 21KohrSubstituted forAlarioat 65'minutes
  • 9Bailey
  • 29Havertz
  • 10BrandtSubstituted forMehmediat 77'minutes
  • 31VollandBooked at 10mins

Substitutes

  • 3Retsos
  • 13Alario
  • 14Mehmedi
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 28Özcan
  • 39Henrichs

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13RafinhaBooked at 42mins
  • 17Boateng
  • 4Süle
  • 27Alaba
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 23Vidal
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forComanat 65'minutes
  • 25MüllerBooked at 27mins
  • 7RibérySubstituted forWagnerat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 14Bernat
  • 19Rudy
  • 22Starke
  • 24Tolisso
  • 29Coman
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
30,210

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Admir Mehmedi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Franck Ribéry.

Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).

Admir Mehmedi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Admir Mehmedi replaces Julian Brandt.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

Attempt missed. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by David Alaba.

Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Goal!

Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 2. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Hand ball by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Arjen Robben.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Dominik Kohr.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by David Alaba.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Arjen Robben.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey.

Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Benjamin Henrichs replaces Karim Bellarabi.

Goal!

Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, FC Bayern München 2. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Wendell following a corner.

Attempt missed. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by James Rodríguez.

Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (FC Bayern München).

Second Half

Second Half begins Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, FC Bayern München 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, FC Bayern München 1.

Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich18142239122744
2Schalke178632821730
3B Dortmund1784539241528
4B Leverkusen1877435251028
5RB Leipzig178452725228
6B Mgladbach178452728-128
7Hoffenheim177552722526
8Frankfurt177552018226
9Augsburg176652723424
10Hertha Berlin176652625124
11Hannover176562426-223
12Wolfsburg1731042121019
13Freiburg174761731-1419
14Stuttgart1752101321-817
15Mainz174581928-917
16Werder Bremen173681320-715
17Hamburg1743101525-1015
18Köln1713131032-226
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired