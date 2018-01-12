Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Leno
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 18Wendell
- 38BellarabiBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHenrichsat 60'minutes
- 8Bender
- 21KohrSubstituted forAlarioat 65'minutes
- 9Bailey
- 29Havertz
- 10BrandtSubstituted forMehmediat 77'minutes
- 31VollandBooked at 10mins
Substitutes
- 3Retsos
- 13Alario
- 14Mehmedi
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 20Aránguiz
- 28Özcan
- 39Henrichs
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 13RafinhaBooked at 42mins
- 17Boateng
- 4Süle
- 27Alaba
- 11Rodríguez
- 8Javi Martínez
- 23Vidal
- 10RobbenSubstituted forComanat 65'minutes
- 25MüllerBooked at 27mins
- 7RibérySubstituted forWagnerat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 14Bernat
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 24Tolisso
- 29Coman
- 32Kimmich
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 30,210
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Admir Mehmedi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Franck Ribéry.
Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).
Admir Mehmedi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lucas Alario (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Admir Mehmedi replaces Julian Brandt.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Attempt missed. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by David Alaba.
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 2. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Hand ball by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Arjen Robben.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Dominik Kohr.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by David Alaba.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Arjen Robben.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Benjamin Henrichs replaces Karim Bellarabi.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, FC Bayern München 2. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Leon Bailey (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Wendell following a corner.
Attempt missed. Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by James Rodríguez.
Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München).
Second Half
Second Half begins Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.