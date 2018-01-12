Demetri Mitchell: Hearts take Manchester United left-back on loan

Demetri Mitchell (right) playing for Manchester United's development team against Tottenham Hotspur

Hearts have signed Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made one senior appearance at United and been capped at age-grade levels by England.

Mitchell joined Hearts' winter training camp in Valencia, Spain on Friday.

The Tynecastle side play Hibernian in the Scottish Cup on Sunday 21 January and resume their Premiership campaign against Hamilton three days later.

