BBC Sport - Antonio Conte v Jose Mourinho: Who said what?

Conte v Mourinho: Who said what?

BBC Sport recaps Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's heated exchange of words in January 2018.

READ MORE:Mourinho has 'contempt' for Conte row

READ MORE: Conte 'will not forget' Mourinho feud

Top videos

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who said what?

Video

'We'll see' - Wenger latest on Sanchez

Video

Which NFL Playoff team should you support?

Video

Walker was 'nervous' about playing under Guardiola

Video

Rusedski's predictions: Who will win the Australian Open?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Premier League predictions: Lawro v NBA stars Saric & Baynes

Video

Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?

Video

Dunks & stars as Celtics beat 76ers in London

Video

Truck takes out finish line

  • From the section News
Video

The English champion without a country

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How 'Zanka Claus' rewarded Huddersfield fans

Video

Top 10 best BBL plays of the week

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired