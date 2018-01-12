BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger gives the latest on Alexis Sanchez: 'We'll see'
'We'll see' - Wenger latest on Sanchez
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gives the latest on Alexis Sanchez's future at the club.
Forward Alexis Sanchez will leave Arsenal in January if a suitable offer arrives and a replacement is secured.
READ MORE: Arsenal prepare for Sanchez exit
