Wales: Ryan Giggs & Craig Bellamy interviewed for manager vacancy

Giggs (left) spent his entire playing career with Manchester United while Bellamy played for 10 different clubs

Former Wales internationals Ryan Giggs and Craig Bellamy have both interviewed for the vacant national manager's job.

It is understood the Football Association of Wales also interviewed technical director Osian Roberts and former Stoke assistant boss Mark Bowen for the role vacated by Chris Coleman.

A decision is expected in the coming days.

Giggs remains the favourite to succeed Coleman, 18 months after leaving his coaching role at Manchester United.

The FAW is thought to be keen on appointing a Welshman following Coleman's successful five-year reign.

A new manager is due to be appointed before the Uefa Nations League draw takes place in Switzerland on January 24.

Former United winger Giggs has been tipped to claim his first permanent role in management since Coleman stepped down in November to take over at Sunderland.

The 44-year-old has many long-time admirers at the FAW and been linked with the role in the past.

But he would not be a popular appointment with some Wales fans, who questioned his commitment during his 16-year international playing career.

Giggs won 64 caps between 1991 and 2007 and captained his country - but he was criticised for regularly pulling out of squads and especially for missing friendly matches.

Giggs was in caretaker charge of United for four games at the end of the 2013-14 season following the sacking of David Moyes.

He spent the next two seasons as Louis van Gaal's assistant but left after Jose Mourinho was appointed manager at Old Trafford.

Giggs lost out on the Swansea job to Bob Bradley after being interviewed for the manager's role at the Liberty Stadium in October 2016.

It is understood that Bellamy and Roberts, who is the FAW's technical director, also have their supporters at the Welsh FA.

Bellamy, 38, won 78 caps and is the country's fourth most-capped player.

The former Newcastle, Liverpool and Blackburn forward is currently an academy coach at Cardiff City, where he ended his playing career in 2014.

Roberts has worked throughout all age grades in the Welsh system and been widely credited for helping to produce the talented crop of youngsters who will be at the disposal of the new senior manager and was Coleman's assistant boss during a tenure in which Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Tony Pulis was also among the initial contenders to succeed Coleman, but he ruled himself out of the running when he became Middlesbrough manager last month.

Bowen is available after leaving Stoke, where he was assistant to boss Mark Hughes until the latter was sacked by the Potters on 6 January.

However, Hughes does not want to be considered for the Wales role he held between 1999 and 2005.