Callum Guy: Bradford City sign Derby County midfielder on loan

Callum Guy
Callum Guy made 11 appearances for Port Vale last season

Bradford City have signed Derby County midfielder Callum Guy in a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with Port Vale last season term, making 11 appearances.

He could feature for the Bantams in Saturday's home game against Northampton.

Stuart McCall's side are fifth in League One, six points behind second-placed Shrewsbury, having played a game more.

