Tafari Moore: Arsenal defender joins Wycombe Wanderers on loan

Tafari Moore (left) in action for Arsenal Under-23s in October
Tafari Moore (left) is yet to play a senior game in England

League Two side Wycombe Wanderers have signed Arsenal defender Tafari Moore on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old right-back has been with the Premier League side since the age of 12 and played once during a spell at Dutch side Utrecht last term.

He is an England Under-20 international and could make his Wycombe debut against Colchester on Saturday.

"He's trained with us this week and proved himself to be a very talented defender," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.

