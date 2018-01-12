BBC Sport - Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says signing for Guardiola was nerve-wracking
Walker was 'nervous' about playing under Guardiola
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker admits he was nervous about playing under Pep Guardiola when he joined Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur.
