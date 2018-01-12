BBC Sport - Huddersfield's Mathias Jorgensen explains 'Zanka Claus' free drink gesture

How 'Zanka Claus' rewarded Huddersfield fans

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen explains why he bought Terriers fans a free drink following their 472-mile round trip to Southampton during the festive period.

Watch more on Saturday's Football Focus, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

