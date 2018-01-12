BBC Sport - Huddersfield's Mathias Jorgensen explains 'Zanka Claus' free drink gesture
How 'Zanka Claus' rewarded Huddersfield fans
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen explains why he bought Terriers fans a free drink following their 472-mile round trip to Southampton during the festive period.
Watch more on Saturday's Football Focus, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired