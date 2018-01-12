Lincoln City sign Jordan Williams on loan from Rochdale and James Wilson after Sheffield United exit

From the section

Jordan Williams impressed for Barrow in the FA Cup against Rochdale last season to earn a summer move

Lincoln City have signed Rochdale midfielder Jordan Williams on loan for the rest of the season and have also signed ex-Wales defender James Wilson.

Williams, 25, joined Dale from National League side Barrow in June 2017 and has made 19 appearances this season.

Dale boss Keith Hill said: "I've still got a lot of faith in him. But he needs to play football matches."

Wilson, 28, moves to the League Two side after leaving Championship side Sheffield United by mutual consent.

