Lincoln City sign Jordan Williams on loan from Rochdale and James Wilson after Sheffield United exit

Jordan Williams
Jordan Williams impressed for Barrow in the FA Cup against Rochdale last season to earn a summer move

Lincoln City have signed Rochdale midfielder Jordan Williams on loan for the rest of the season and have also signed ex-Wales defender James Wilson.

Williams, 25, joined Dale from National League side Barrow in June 2017 and has made 19 appearances this season.

Dale boss Keith Hill said: "I've still got a lot of faith in him. But he needs to play football matches."

Wilson, 28, moves to the League Two side after leaving Championship side Sheffield United by mutual consent.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired