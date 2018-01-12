Steven Naismith: Kris Boyd would relish Kilmarnock return for former team-mate

Stevie Naismith and Kris Boyd were also in Scotland squads together

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd would be "delighted" if former team-mate Steven Naismith joined him at Rugby Park.

Naismith, 31, has been told he can leave Norwich City and has been linked with two of his former clubs, Killie and Rangers, as well as Hearts.

"There's a few men who might need to put their hand in their pocket if Stevie is to come here," Boyd told BBC Scotland.

"He's on a very big contract, it will be up to him on what he wants to do."

Naismith played for the Ayrshire side from 2003-2007 before moving to Rangers, from where he went to Everton and then Norwich.

Hearts have made an enquiry about taking the forward to Tynecastle, while there has also been speculation linking him with a return to Rangers.

Naismith and Boyd enjoyed successful spells with Rangers

Boyd played alongside Naismith at Kilmarnock and Rangers, and would relish a reunion with the Scotland international.

The striker has been revitalised since manager Steve Clarke took over at Rugby Park and insists Naismith could benefit from a similar situation - whether at Rugby Park or not.

"If I've got a message for Naisy - he's at a stage in his career where I once was myself when I was at that age where you need to play football," Boyd added. "He's an excellent talent, there's no point him sitting in a stand somewhere.

"If it's Kilmarnock we'll be delighted to have him, but wherever he goes it needs to be somewhere where he's going to be playing football."