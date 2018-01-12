Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss and Tottenham's Harry Kane win awards

Guardiola surpassed Antonio Conte's mark of three consecutive wins
Guardiola surpassed Antonio Conte's mark of three consecutive wins

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has set a Premier League record by being named manager of the month four consecutive times.

The 46-year-old was named winner of December's award as his side produced six league wins and a draw.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte won the award three times in a row in 2016.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was player of the month for December to equal ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard's record of winning the award six times.

Kane, 24, struck eight goals - including two hat-tricks - during December.

His Spurs side produced four wins, a draw and a single defeat to Guardiola's City, who remain unbeaten in the Premier League and sit 15 points clear at the top.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired