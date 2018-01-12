Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss and Tottenham's Harry Kane win awards

From the section

Guardiola surpassed Antonio Conte's mark of three consecutive wins

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has set a Premier League record by being named manager of the month four consecutive times.

The 46-year-old was named winner of December's award as his side produced six league wins and a draw.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte won the award three times in a row in 2016.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was player of the month for December to equal ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard's record of winning the award six times.

Kane, 24, struck eight goals - including two hat-tricks - during December.

His Spurs side produced four wins, a draw and a single defeat to Guardiola's City, who remain unbeaten in the Premier League and sit 15 points clear at the top.