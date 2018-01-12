Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss and Tottenham's Harry Kane win awards
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has set a Premier League record by being named manager of the month four consecutive times.
The 46-year-old was named winner of December's award as his side produced six league wins and a draw.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte won the award three times in a row in 2016.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane was player of the month for December to equal ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard's record of winning the award six times.
Kane, 24, struck eight goals - including two hat-tricks - during December.
His Spurs side produced four wins, a draw and a single defeat to Guardiola's City, who remain unbeaten in the Premier League and sit 15 points clear at the top.