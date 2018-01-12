Tom James: Yeovil Town defender signs improved contract

Tom James has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season

Yeovil Town have given an improved contract to defender Tom James.

The 21-year-old joined the Glovers in January 2017 and has made 20 league appearances for the League Two side.

The former Cardiff City youngster - who can play in any role across the back four - remains contracted at Huish Park until the end of the 2018-19 season.

"Hopefully now I can repay the gaffer's trust in me and continue to improve and help the team push forward in the right direction," he told the club website.