Tom James: Yeovil Town defender signs improved contract

  • From the section Yeovil
Tom James
Tom James has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season

Yeovil Town have given an improved contract to defender Tom James.

The 21-year-old joined the Glovers in January 2017 and has made 20 league appearances for the League Two side.

The former Cardiff City youngster - who can play in any role across the back four - remains contracted at Huish Park until the end of the 2018-19 season.

"Hopefully now I can repay the gaffer's trust in me and continue to improve and help the team push forward in the right direction," he told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired