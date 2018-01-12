Ryan Kent: Bristol City sign Liverpool winger on loan for rest of season

Ryan Kent spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Championship Barnsley

Liverpool have loaned winger Ryan Kent to Championship club Bristol City until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan at German side Freiburg earlier this term, making six Bundesliga appearances.

Kent, a former Barnsley and Coventry loanee, has played in one senior game for Liverpool, an FA Cup third-round tie at Exeter in January 2016.

Carabao Cup semi-finalists Bristol City are fourth in the Championship, two points off an automatic promotion spot.

"He did very well at Barnsley last year and he'll bring genuine speed, athleticism and ball control to our squad," head coach Lee Johnson told the club website.

"We thank Liverpool for entrusting us with another top player's development and I'm looking forward to welcoming him in to the group."

