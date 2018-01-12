Rangers: Graeme Murty delighted with new boys Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy

Sean Goss (left) and Jamie Murphy agreed loan moves to Rangers in time for the trip to Florida

Rangers manager Graeme Murty was pleased by the impact of new signings Jamie Murphy and Sean Goss in the friendly win over Atletico Mineiro.

Murty's men beat the Brazilian side 1-0 in Florida, with Josh Windass netting the only goal.

Next up in the Florida Cup tournament, the Ibrox side face Brazilian champions Corinthians on Saturday.

"Sean and Jamie both added to the squad and showed little glimpses of what they are about," Murty told RangersTV.

"Hopefully with a little bit more work and a little bit more integration they could be really positive for the second half of the season."

Winger Murphy has joined Rangers on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion with a view to a permanent move while defender/midfielder Goss is being loaned from Queens Park Rangers.

Murty hopes his January business can help Rangers enjoy a positive second half of the season

Andy Halliday and Michael O'Halloran, both back at Rangers after being loaned out during the first half of the season, also featured against Atletico, Halliday picking up a late knock.

"I thought the guys coming back maybe had a point to prove and both of them showed good glimpses," Murty said.

"I thought Andy was going to have to come off or get sent off and I asked him at the end if he was ok. 'Yeah I'm fine'. So why were you limping for the last 10 minutes then?

"But he is what he is. He's wholehearted, he understands what it means to play for the football club and you can just see when he turns out every time for a Rangers team he wears his heart on his sleeve.

"That's good for us and all the people we have mentioned there added to the collective and that's what I've challenged the group to do.

"We know only 11 can play, we know only a certain number can go in the squad, but if you are not part of those you still need to bring energy and you still need to add to what we are trying to achieve.

"The guys have bought into that and hopefully it will carry us forward into the season."