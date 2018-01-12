Woking: Anthony Cook and Reece Grego-Cox join National League club

From the section

Woking boss Anthony Limbrick has signed two players so far during the January transfer window

Woking sign Ebbsfleet winger Anthony Cook on loan until the end of the season and Reece Grego-Cox after his release by Championship side QPR.

Cook, 28, has made nine appearances for the Fleet this season.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge, Chelmsford City and Bromley player joins his younger brother Regan Charles-Cook at Kingfield.

Striker Grego-Cox, 21, played six times for QPR and was allowed to leave Loftus Road on Friday.

