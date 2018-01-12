Woking: Anthony Cook and Reece Grego-Cox join National League club
- From the section Woking
Woking sign Ebbsfleet winger Anthony Cook on loan until the end of the season and Reece Grego-Cox after his release by Championship side QPR.
Cook, 28, has made nine appearances for the Fleet this season.
The former Dagenham & Redbridge, Chelmsford City and Bromley player joins his younger brother Regan Charles-Cook at Kingfield.
Striker Grego-Cox, 21, played six times for QPR and was allowed to leave Loftus Road on Friday.
