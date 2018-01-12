Ollie Banks: Oldham midfielder joins Swindon Town on loan

Ollie Banks passes the ball
Ollie Banks has scored two goals in 41 league appearances for Oldham since joining the Latics in the summer of 2016

League Two side Swindon Town have signed Oldham midfielder Ollie Banks on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old made nine appearances for the Latics earlier this term before joining National League side Tranmere on loan in November.

Banks, who has had spells at Rotherham and Chesterfield, is Swindon's first signing of the January transfer window.

He is eligible to make his debut for the Robins against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired