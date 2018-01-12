Billy Waters: Cambridge United sign Northampton Town forward on loan

Billy Waters graduated from Crewe's academy before joining Cheltenham in 2015

Cambridge United have signed Northampton Town forward Billy Waters on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Cobblers in June from Cheltenham but has not scored for the League One side in 23 matches and has not played since 9 December.

However, Waters scored 16 times in 55 appearances for the Robins in the fourth tier last season.

Cambridge's goal tally of 25 in 26 League Two games this season is the lowest in the division.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.