Noor Husin: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Notts County on 18-month deal

Noor Husin training with Reading
Noor Husin's only goal in the English Football League came on his debut for Accrington last season against Notts County

Crystal Palace midfielder Noor Husin has joined League Two high-flyers Notts County on an 18-month deal.

The 20-year-old moved to Selhurst Park from Reading in August 2016, but never made a first-team appearance for Premier League side Palace.

Husin, who was born in Afghanistan, came through the Royals academy, but failed to feature for the senior side.

Last season he spent time on loan in League Two, scoring once in 11 appearances for Accrington.

