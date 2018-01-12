Cardiff City sign Norwich winger Wildschut on loan

Yanic Wildschut left Heerenveen to join Middlesbrough in September, 2014

Cardiff City have signed winger Yanic Wildschut from Norwich on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old joined Norwich from Wigan in January, 2017 and has scored once in 20 appearances this term.

He moved from Heerenveen in the Netherlands to Middlesbrough in 2014 and joined Wigan in January, 2016.

"It's somebody I have liked for a long time. I actually tried to buy him before Norwich bought him," manager Neil Warnock explained.

"But I think the fee was far more than what we would have paid. We did not get a chance."

Warnock said he worked hard to bring in a player he likes to watch.

"I have never worked as hard for a loan player in my life, as far as I can remember," he said.

The Bluebirds will have the option of signing Wildschut at the end of the season.

"He is a lad I have always liked, his attitude and versatility will help our situation at the moment.

"If we went up we would take him automatically. But we will have to discuss things with him if we don't go up. We are just glad to have him on board.

"He can play wide, I have seen him play up front as well. I saw him last year a couple of times do very well up front.

"At the moment we are so thin on the ground in that area and I think he will suit how we play. I think he is our type of player, he likes to run at people and I like watching him myself.

"His first thought is positive, committing and going at people. That is what I like about wide players and strikers."

Warnock hopes the Dutchman's arrival will be the first of a number of January recruits as he targets another signing as early as next week.

"I am not saying I am optimistic but I think you always have to be positive and hope they want to come and join what is a very good club."