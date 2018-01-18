Newport County v Crawley Town

Mark O'Brien should return for the Exiles

Defender Mark O'Brien is available again for Newport who are expecting a crowd of around 6,000 for their League Two clash with Harry Kewell's Crawley.

Midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe and striker Aaron Collins could both be involved for the hosts after joining on loan.

The Red Devils have a clean bill of health in terms of injuries for their trip to Rodney Parade.

However, midfielder Josh Payne will miss the trip to Rodney Parade as he serves the final game of a suspension.