Sean Scannell: Injury forces early end to Huddersfield winger's loan at Burton
Winger Sean Scannell has returned to Huddersfield Town early from his loan spell with Championship side Burton Albion because of injury.
The 27-year-old played 19 matches for the Brewers after joining in August.
But he suffered a groin injury in training soon after the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day.
Scannell signed for the Terriers for £900,000 from Crystal Palace in June 2012 and has made 171 appearances, including 69 as a substitute.