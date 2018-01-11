Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final draw: Chelsea Under-21s to face Oxford United

Oxford celebrate their Checkatrade Trophy win over Charlton on Tuesday
Oxford beat Charlton on penalties to reach the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals

Chelsea Under-21s will play last season's runners-up Oxford United in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals.

The Blues are one of two academy sides remaining in this season's competition.

League One club Oxford have reached the EFL Trophy final in each of the past two seasons, losing to Barnsley in 2016 and then Coventry City a year later.

Elsewhere, Yeovil will host Fleetwood, Lincoln will take on Peterborough and Shrewsbury will face either Oldham or Leicester's under-21 team.

Quarter-final ties will be played in the week commencing 22 January.

The game between Oldham and Leicester Under-21s will be played on Wednesday, 17 January (19:30 GMT) after a frozen pitch prevented the match from being played on Tuesday.

This is the second season in which selected academy teams have taken part in the EFL Trophy - Swansea progressed the furthest of the 16 invited clubs in 2016-17, reaching the last eight before losing to eventual winners Coventry.

Quarter-final draw

Lincoln City v Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town v Oldham Athletic or Leicester City Under-21

Chelsea Under-21 v Oxford United

Yeovil Town v Fleetwood Town

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 9th January 2018

  • BuryBury2FleetwoodFleetwood Town3
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic1Oxford UtdOxford United1
    Oxford United win 3-0 on penalties
  • LutonLuton Town0PeterboroughPeterborough United0
    Peterborough United win 7-6 on penalties
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth1Chelsea U21Chelsea U212
  • RochdaleRochdale0Lincoln CityLincoln City1
  • YeovilYeovil Town2Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

