Michael Folivi: Watford striker joins Boreham Wood on loan

Michael Folivi
Watford's Michael Folivi also spent time on loan with Coventry in the 2016-17 season, but only made one appearance

National League side Boreham Wood have signed striker Michael Folivi from Premier League Watford on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has only made one first-team appearance for the Hornets, as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat by Stoke in January 2017.

"Watford thought that it was best for me to get out and play first-team football," he told Wood's website.

"Speaking to the gaffer, I thought this was the best option. It's what I need."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired