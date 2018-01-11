Jason Taylor: AFC Fylde midfielder extends contract with National League club
Midfielder Jason Taylor will remain with National League club AFC Fylde for the remainder of the season.
The 30-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Coasters since joining from Eastleigh in October initially on a three-month deal.
"If we keep within touching distance of the play-offs, we have a great chance of breaking in," said Taylor.
"The league is wide open and this month presents a big opportunity to keep pace with the teams at the top."
Fylde are 11th in the National League, six points below the play-off spots.