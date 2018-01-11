Billy Knott: Rochdale sign Lincoln City midfielder on loan

Billy Knott could make his Rochdale debut against his former club Gillingham on Saturday

Rochdale have signed Lincoln City midfielder Billy Knott on loan for the rest of the season.

Knott, 25, has played 25 times for Lincoln this season, having joined on a full-time deal in the summer of 2017 after a previous loan spell.

"I've seen the way the manager (Keith Hill) plays football, his style of play, and it suits me," he said.

Dale are 23rd in League One, six points from safety, and face Gillingham - one of Knott's former clubs - on Saturday.

