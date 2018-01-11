Lee Frecklington: Lincoln City re-sign midfielder from Rotherham United

Lee Frecklington scored 26 goals in 154 league appearances for Rotherham

Lincoln City have re-signed Rotherham United midfielder Lee Frecklington for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 32-year-old started his career with the Imps, making 126 league appearances before leaving for Peterborough in February 2009.

He joined the Millers in October 2012 and helped them win back-to-back promotions to the Championship.

Frecklington could play in Saturday's home game against Notts County.

Fellow League Two side Mansfield Town revealed they had a bid accepted for Frecklington on Wednesday, but boss Steve Evans said: "Yesterday, in the space of a 60-second conversation with the chairman at Rotherham, we'd agreed a fee to buy Lee Frecklington and were given permission to speak to Lee's representatives, which we did.

"I woke up this morning and as the time got to nine or ten o'clock, we had a feeling that it (the deal) wasn't quite right for us."

Meanwhile, midfielder Ellis Chapman, 17, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Lincoln after making his debut in the Checkatrade Trophy in October.

