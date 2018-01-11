FA Cup: Yeovil v Man Utd fourth-round tie live on BBC One

From the section

Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round trip to Yeovil Town will be broadcast live on BBC One on Friday, 26 January.

Jose Mourinho's side - 12-time winners - travel to the League Two club's Huish Park for a 19:55 GMT kick-off.

Manchester City's match at Cardiff City or Mansfield Town will also be on BBC One on Sunday, 28 January - a 16:00 kick-off.

Championship side Cardiff and League Two club Mansfield play their third-round replay on Tuesday.

They drew 0-0 in Cardiff in their first meeting.

Manchester United beat Derby of the Championship 2-0 in their third-round match, while Yeovil - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition - beat League One side Bradford City 2-0.

Manchester City defeated Premier League rivals Burnley 4-1.

Ties selected for live TV broadcast in the UK:

Friday, 26 January

Yeovil Town v Manchester United (19:55) - BBC One

Saturday, 27 January

Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City (12:30) - BT Sport 2

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur (17:30) - BT Sport 2

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (19:45) - BT Sport 2

Sunday, 28 January

Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United (13:30) - BT Sport 2

Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City (16:00) - BBC One