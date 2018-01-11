FA Cup: Yeovil v Man Utd fourth-round tie live on BBC One

  • From the section FA Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Man Utd 2-0 Derby County

Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round trip to Yeovil Town will be broadcast live on BBC One on Friday, 26 January.

Jose Mourinho's side - 12-time winners - travel to the League Two club's Huish Park for a 19:55 GMT kick-off.

Manchester City's match at Cardiff City or Mansfield Town will also be on BBC One on Sunday, 28 January - a 16:00 kick-off.

Championship side Cardiff and League Two club Mansfield play their third-round replay on Tuesday.

They drew 0-0 in Cardiff in their first meeting.

Manchester United beat Derby of the Championship 2-0 in their third-round match, while Yeovil - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition - beat League One side Bradford City 2-0.

Manchester City defeated Premier League rivals Burnley 4-1.

Ties selected for live TV broadcast in the UK:

Friday, 26 January

Yeovil Town v Manchester United (19:55) - BBC One

Saturday, 27 January

Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City (12:30) - BT Sport 2

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur (17:30) - BT Sport 2

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (19:45) - BT Sport 2

Sunday, 28 January

Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United (13:30) - BT Sport 2

Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City (16:00) - BBC One

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired