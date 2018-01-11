French league suspends goalline technology after cup errors

Adrien Rabiot's header for PSG against Amiens crossed the line - but was not given by the goalline technology

The French league (LFP) has suspended the use of goalline technology until further notice after two errors during this week's League Cup quarter-finals.

The decision covers France's top flight, Ligue 1, and the League Cup.

The GoalControl technology did not alert the referee for Paris St-Germain's second goal against Amiens - with the video assistant referee instead awarding the goal.

There was also a mistake during Angers v Montpellier.

The technology incorrectly made the referee's watch vibrate when there was no goal, and he decided not to use the technology at all in the second half.

GoalControl - which has been used in France since 2015 - had already been warned last month following errors earlier in the season, and the LFP confirmed the suspension on Thursday, saying its board will meet next week to discuss it.

The Premier League has used another system, Hawk-Eye, since 2013-14, which has been largely controversy free.