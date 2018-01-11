Ivan Toney and Ryan Yates: Scunthorpe sign striker and midfielder on loan

From the section

Ivan Toney had a loan spell with Scunthorpe last season

Scunthorpe United have signed Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney and Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates on loan until the end of the season.

Toney, 21, spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan, scoring four goals in 24 league appearances.

Yates, 20, who has also signed a deal with Forest until June 2020, spent the first half of the season at Notts County.

Both players could feature in Saturday's trip to Portsmouth.

