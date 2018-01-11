Alex Pritchard: Huddersfield Town set to sign Norwich City midfielder

Alex Pritchard has scored once in nine appearances this season after missing the start of the campaign with a knee injury

Huddersfield Town have agreed a fee with Norwich City for midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The 24-year-old joined the Canaries for £8m from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2016 and scored seven goals in 38 league appearances.

Town boss David Wagner confirmed in his news conference on Thursday that the club are discussing personal terms with the player.

He could make his debut in Saturday's home match against West Ham.

Huddersfield, who are 11th in the Premier League, signed Netherlands defender Terence Kongolo on loan from Monaco on 2 January.

"The window is still open and we still have our eye on the market," Wagner added.

"I am happy with what we have done so far with Kongolo and hopefully Alex. Is this the last one? Maybe. Maybe not."

