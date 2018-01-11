Ben Whiteman: Doncaster Rovers sign Sheffield United midfielder

Ben Whiteman made 12 appearances for Sheffield United

Doncaster Rovers have signed Sheffield United midfielder Ben Whiteman for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with the League One side, scoring seven goals in 30 appearances.

"I'm made up to have signed for this club permanently," he told the club website.

"I enjoyed my loan spell and that's what made me want to come back."

