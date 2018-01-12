Oxford United: Manchester City forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts agrees loan deal

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts
Isaac Buckley-Ricketts made six appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie for FC Twente earlier this season

Manchester City forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts has agreed a loan move to League One club Oxford United.

Buckley-Ricketts, 19, joins the U's until the end of the season after making six appearances for Dutch club FC Twente earlier this term.

He was part of the England under-19 side which won the European Championship in Georgia in July.

"It's been a move that's been coming for a while," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "I really like the way Oxford play."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired