Oxford United: Manchester City forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts agrees loan deal

Manchester City forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts has agreed a loan move to League One club Oxford United.

Buckley-Ricketts, 19, joins the U's until the end of the season after making six appearances for Dutch club FC Twente earlier this term.

He was part of the England under-19 side which won the European Championship in Georgia in July.

"It's been a move that's been coming for a while," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "I really like the way Oxford play."

