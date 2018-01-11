Ethiopian federation postpones elections for third time

Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura recommended the elections' postponement

The Ethiopia Football Federation (EFF) has postponed elections scheduled for 13 January until 3 March.

The decision came after world governing body Fifa wrote to the EFF to advise the delay - the third in three months.

Last month, the EFF's Electoral Committee chairperson, Zerihun Mekonnen, claimed that Fifa's electoral code had been violated with regard to the screening of both candidates and Electoral Committee members.

Mekoonnen had explained that the Electoral Committee had been divided in two separate groups.

The elections were supposed to take place on Saturday in Semera.

In a letter dated 8 January, Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura strongly advised the EFF to seriously consider postponing the elections.

Fifa stated that it had studied the matter with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and proposed that elections be postponed until after the African Nations Championship in Morocco, which ends on 4 February.

Caf is keen to send a representative to monitor the elections, which were first scheduled to take place in November.

Five people, including incumbent Juneidi Basha, are vying to win the presidential election while 16 others are bidding to sit on the Executive Committee.