Jordan Turnbull: Northampton Town sign Coventry City defender

Jordan Turnbull in action for Coventry
Jordan Turnbull started his career at Southampton and has had two loan spells at Swindon

League One side Northampton Town have signed defender Jordan Turnbull from Coventry City on a two-and-a-half-year deal, initially on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old centre-back returned from a loan spell with Scottish Premier League side Partick Thistle on Wednesday to complete the transfer.

He boosts the Cobblers' options with Aaron Pierre out until mid-April.

"The last couple of days it's come about and we've made it happen really quickly," Turnbull said.

He told BBC Radio Northampton: "The manager (Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink) ringing up and asking for me was a massive bonus and something that really drove me to come here."

