Tony Vance: Guernsey FC sees 'plenty of positives' despite defeat

Guernsey FC have failed to win a home match since 2 December

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance has praised his side's performance despite a 1-0 home defeat by Cray Wanderers.

Michael Power's header from Ben Mundele's cross condemned the Isthmian League Division One South side to their sixth defeat in seven games.

"There were lots of positives out there, far more than what we've shown recently," said Vance

"We're not in a position to be able to compete against theses teams and the level they're at, at the moment."

Guernsey remain 20th in the table, having failed to score in their past three fixtures.

"I've been really disappointed in us recently, I'll take responsibility for that," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"When you're on a good run you get results you don't deserve, but when you're on a bad run things go against you."