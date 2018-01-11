Falkirk take Ryan Blair back on loan from Swansea City

Ryan Blair is back at Falkirk
Blair joins a Falkirk side sitting in the relegation play-off spot in the Championship

Ryan Blair has returned to Falkirk on loan from Swansea City for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder moved to the English Premier League club in January 2016 after just 15 appearances for the Bairns.

"He has developed really well with Swansea and will provide us with a different option in midfield," manager Paul Hartley told the Falkirk website.

"It will be a natural transition for him coming back into the club."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired