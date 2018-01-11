BBC Sport - Ioannis Skondras banned for five matches for 'excessive misconduct'

Hamilton Accies' December dust-ups

Ioannis Skondras has been banned for five matches for "excessive misconduct" during a match against Ross Country in December.

Last month, the Accies were involved in three unsavoury incidents.

