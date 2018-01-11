BBC Sport - Ioannis Skondras banned for five matches for 'excessive misconduct'
Hamilton Accies' December dust-ups
- From the section Scottish
Ioannis Skondras has been banned for five matches for "excessive misconduct" during a match against Ross Country in December.
Last month, the Accies were involved in three unsavoury incidents.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired