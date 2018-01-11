Tom Lockyer: Bristol Rovers and Wales defender signs new contract

Tom Lockyer made his Wales debut as a second half substitute against Panama

Bristol Rovers captain Tom Lockyer has signed a new undisclosed-length deal with the League One side.

The 23-year-old centre-back has made 200 league appearances for the club since his debut in 2013 and won his first senior Wales cap in November.

He joined Rovers in 2011 and has helped them climb from the National League to England's third tier.

"Tom is an established first-team player who's only getting better," boss Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He's very highly rated, he's a Welsh international, he's played 200-odd games and he's still young so we're delighted that the captain, the lynchpin of the changing room has committed to the club long term."