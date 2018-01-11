Donovan Wilson: Wolverhampton Wanderers striker joins Port Vale on loan

Donovan Wilson's goal at Southampton was his first for Wolves

Port Vale have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Donovan Wilson on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who began his career at Bristol Rovers, has played once in the Championship and featured in one FA Cup and two EFL Cup ties for Wolves.

Wilson scored the second goal in Wolves' 2-0 League Cup win over Premier League side Southampton in August.

He is the second striker signed by Vale boss Neil Aspin since the January transfer window opened.

The Valliants brought in Dior Angus from non-league Redditch United last week.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.