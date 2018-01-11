Portsmouth: Jamal Lowe signs new contract with League One club

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe
Jamal Lowe has also recently become a new father off the field

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe has signed a new contract with the League One club until summer 2020.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club from Hampton & Richmond in January 2017, has the option to extend his time at Fratton Park by another season.

He has scored eight goals for the club in 44 appearances in all competitions.

"It was a no-brainer to sign. I'm so pleased the club have shown faith in me and they've decided they wanted me to stay," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"The goal is to help the club into the Championship and to keep progressing as a player and helping the club to move forward."

