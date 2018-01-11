Michael O'Halloran aims for regular run on Rangers return

O'Halloran scored five goals during his loan return to St Johnstone

Michael O'Halloran hopes to establish himself at Rangers after returning from a six-month loan at St Johnstone.

The 27-year-old forward scored five goals in his first five matches for the Perth side, who sold him to Rangers in January 2016.

But a knee injury interrupted his progress and he has not netted since.

"I maybe have a point to prove to some people, but I don't think that in this league there's any point there to prove for me," he told Rangers TV.

"For me it's important that I come and show what I've done at St Johnstone and do that for Rangers as well as that's the club I play for and I'm really glad to be back."

O'Halloran, under contract at Ibrox until May 2020, was in and out of the team under previous managers Mark Warburton and Pedro Caixinha and now aims to impress Graeme Murty on the club's winter camp in Florida.

"I feel comfortable here and everyone had been brilliant with me since day one," explained the former Scotland U21 cap. "I think for me, it's the run of games and I never really got that.

"It was two games here, then three games there. It's hard to get a bit of momentum going.

"So hopefully this time I can come and work hard and show the manager what I can do and get into the team and play as regularly as I can."

Despite not scoring in his past 12 games, O'Halloran believes his second stint at McDiarmid Park has been beneficial.

"I had to go out and get games because I wasn't playing here," he said. "I knew that I was going somewhere where I was going to play and that I felt comfortable.

"It was good to go back there and I made a good start which was really good. I then had a little injury which kind of derailed me a wee bit which was disappointing.

"I rushed myself back and ended up doing it a little bit worse. I'd probably have gone on and scored a few more goals if I'd have been fit."