Truro City eyeing promotion to National League says top-scorer Cody Cooke

Cody Cooke has set himself a target of 20 goals this season

Truro City top-scorer Cody Cooke believes the club can be promoted to the National League this season.

Cooke has scored 11 times in the league this campaign, with Truro fifth in the National League South.

"We've played against everyone more or less and we feel like we can pick up results against everyone," he said.

"There's no reason that we can't go on and get promoted, whether that's through the play-offs or that's automatic."

As well as reaching the first round of the FA Cup for the first time, the club were knocked out of the FA Trophy by National League high-fliers Sutton United to an 89th-minute goal.

The Cornish side are currently just three points off the top of the National League South and unbeaten in their past five matches.

"We've got such a strong squad, everyone comes in and does their job at the moment, which is fantastic," added Cooke to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"That's the sign of a good team, to bring in players and when you have to chop and change you keep picking up results."